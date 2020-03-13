Monroe county high school to put on one of a kind show

It's the first high school in the country to perform "The Other Josh Cohen."

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's play season for school districts all across our area.

At Notre Dame Junior-Senior High School, students were practicing this years musical.

"This play is called 'The Other Josh Cohen' and I play Josh Cohen," said senior Justin Peeney. "It's the story about a guy whose house gets robbed, everything seems to go wrong for him and the whole story is building up to maybe something will finally go right."

But for this cast and crew, this isn't any show.

"It's special to us because we will be the first people, the first high school to premiere it," explained director Tim Naughton. "No one else has ever done it besides the guys who wrote it and they just did it off-Broadway for a couple years. So it's a real privilege and a real joy for us to be able to do something so exciting and new."

When the original writers of the show found out these students were going to put on the play, they reached out by Skype.

Senior Jonathan Torres says it was a neat experience.

"It was nice to talk to them, get to meet them and were like hey you're me and I am you, we actually play each other," Torres said. "It's was neat to get to talk to them and get to know them."

Gwenn Strasser is a senior and has three different roles in the play; she says while it's been a lot of work, it's amazing to see how it all came together with everyone involved.

"It's cool to see how a high school does this," she said. "They kind of market it as, you can do this with six people or 50 because there are that many roles for it."