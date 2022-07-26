Monroe County groom sentenced to prison

Daniel Carney was in court on Tuesday after his conviction in May.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Monroe County man convicted of sex crimes against a woman in his wedding party is back in court on Tuesday.

Daniel Carney of Stroudsburg walked into the Monroe County Courthouse to be sentenced after a trial in May in which a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting one of his wife's bridesmaids just days before his wedding at the Shawnee Inn in 2019.

While jurors acquitted Carney of attempted rape, they convicted him of attempted sexual assault and simple assault.

The judge handed down a sentence of two to four years in state prison. The judge allowed Carney to remain free on bail until it is time for him to report.

The victim addressed the court, saying what happened in the men's locker room that day will be a life-long journey to heal from the trauma.

Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Christy Schlottman says the sentence is on the lower end of what they were hoping for.

"We're disappointed in the sentence that was handed down, but we remain proud of the victim for coming forward and staying with us through the process," Schlottman said.

Carney will have to pay more than $700 in restitution for therapy expenses. He will also have to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Carney's attorney says they plan to appeal his conviction.