Monroe County food pantry looking for volunteers

For the past decade, this organization has helped hundreds of families. Now, they're looking for help.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Every Thursday for the past 10 years, Feeding Families Ministry in Coolbaugh Township feeds more than 200 families.

"We help them with food and everything that they need. And we do it without condition or judgment," Diane Tayburn said.

Tayburn is the owner and founder of the food pantry. She said recently, with higher gas prices and inflation, she noticed an increased need for services.

"We've had a greater number of people showing up for food. Kids are home from school for the summer, so people are in need of more food. And with that, we have more pickups," Tayburn said. "Our trucks are on the road seven days a week."

Not only is the food pantry seeing an increase in the clients they serve, but now they're seeing a decrease in the amount of volunteers. And that's why they're putting out a call for help.

"It makes it a lot tougher. We actually, two weeks ago, had to close a day because we didn't have the staff to do it. I don't know if people can't afford the gas to come out or make choices of where they go with their gas, but that's been a problem," Tayburn said.

She said she needs more volunteers and can work with anyone's schedule, as long as they are consistent and reliable.

"It would be, you know, flexible. Maybe once a week for five or six hours, twice a week. We have opportunities twice a month. There's a whole bunch of opportunities for different things that are going on," Tayburn said.

Tayburn said she hopes she never has to close her doors to those in need again. For more information, click here.