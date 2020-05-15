District attorney will not prosecute businesses that violate stay-at-home order

Monroe County District Attorney David Christine said threatening businesses that are already struggling with fines and citations are wrong.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Businesses in Monroe County that choose to reopen early and violate the governor's stay-at-home order will not face citations or criminal prosecution from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Monroe County District Attorney David Christine sent a letter to Harrisburg and local law enforcement this week regarding reopening in this part of the Poconos.

In the letter, he stated, "I remain convinced that the use of criminal courts to enforce the governor's orders is morally inappropriate, and legally suspect."

On Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg, Dunkelberger's clothing stores have been closed since mid-March.

Its outdoor shop has been able to stay open to sell firearms.

Even still, owner Jere Dunkelberger said sales have been slow.

Dunkelberger is worried other businesses will reopen too soon if there are no consequences from the district attorney.

"It's very concerning and I just hope the businesses that are closed, that they can hang in there," Dunkelberger said.

Monroe County was once a hot spot for the virus with nearly 90 cases being reported in one day in early April; that's down significantly because of social distancing measures.

Dunkelberger said he plans on keeping his retail clothing stores closed for now.

"We're going to keep it closed until the governor says that it's okay to open," Dunkelberger said.

Gigi and Company Dance Studio, also on Main Street in Stroudsburg, has been closed for nearly two months.

Owner Jeannine Quinones has no plans on reopening until the governor gives her the okay.

However, she agrees with the district attorney's position.

"I think it's a great feeling that people aren't going to be attacked for making a living but I do think that the businesses that do decide to open up that they use precaution," Quinones said.