Monroe County day care center overcomes challenges to open

Despite a few setbacks, Julia's Children Learning Center & Daycare opened in East Stroudsburg.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Julia's Children Learning Center and Daycare in East Stroudsburg has finally opened its doors.

The grand opening this past Saturday came with a sigh of relief for owner Janira Morales. Morales planned to open the business with her mother but then she died from cancer last year.

"I honestly was just going to stop everything and not continue but then, of course, you know my husband and my kids were like, 'You know what mom, no, we need to continue this. You know this is what mom wanted, so we need to do this,'" said owner Morales.

So Morales kept working to keep her mother's memory and dream alive. Then in March just before the business named for her mother was scheduled to open, the pandemic hit.

Now five months later, Julia's Children is finally open.

"Since the first day we walked in, Janira made us feel very comfortable. She was very warming so as a parent I could just tell that it was a good fit for him," said parent Yamaris Parada.

While Julia's Children Learning Center & Daycare has been through so many challenges, the owner says there's no better time than now to open when their services are so heavily needed.