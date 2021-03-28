Monroe County D.A. to release findings in Hall case

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Monroe County District Attorney's office is set to present its findings after a deadly shooting late last year.
19-year-old Christian Hall was shot and killed by state police on Dec. 30 on the overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township after reports of a distraught man with a gun on the bridge.
Troopers say they tried to negotiate with Hall, but he pointed the gun in the officer's direction.
That's when police fired, killing Hall.
The District Attorney's office is set to release the findings after an investigation into the use of force on Tuesday in Stroudsburg.