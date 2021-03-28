Monroe County D.A. to release findings in Hall case

The deadly shooting took place in December of 2020.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Monroe County District Attorney's office is set to present its findings after a deadly shooting late last year.

19-year-old Christian Hall was shot and killed by state police on Dec. 30 on the overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township after reports of a distraught man with a gun on the bridge.

Troopers say they tried to negotiate with Hall, but he pointed the gun in the officer's direction.

That's when police fired, killing Hall.