Monroe County COVID-19 testing site sees increase in tests

The testing site is seeing an increase in testing, in both those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

More than 15,000 Monroe County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and the number is going up.

"We've seen been seeing a lot of people traveling, a lot of people that need to get tested for their work purpose. Different purposes. but we have seen a significant increase from the previous weeks," said Aicha Monoyhao, with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

AMI has been testing people all week at a walk-in clinic at the Middle Smithfield Township Cultural Center. Employees believe the Delta variant is the reason.

The mobile testing site is seeing an increase in people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, looking to get tested.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is testing roughly 15 people a day near Marshalls Creek.

Employees say that's a lot considering just a few months ago, few people were testing.

"When AMI first came to Pennsylvania, we were testing 400 people a day and then it died out," said Monoyhao. "We were testing fewer people every day, much less, and right now we're pretty sure we're going to see the numbers increase again."

AMI says get tested if you have any symptoms or have come in contact with someone who tested positive.