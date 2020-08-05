Monroe County coroner writes letter to the governor, asks for Dr. Levine to resign

The Monroe County coroner says there has been mismanagement of the EDRS and confusing and uneducated directives by the state regarding COVID deaths.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac is calling for the resignation of the state's top doctor, Rachel Levine.

In a letter sent to Governor Tom Wolf earlier this week, Yanac's addresses a number of concerns with the way the state is logging coronavirus deaths by using an Electronic Death Registry System, instead of paper death certificates.

Yanac says it takes days to get a permit using the electronic system. This delay makes it difficult for families to arrange funeral services in a timely and scheduled manner.

"Most doctors' offices, coroners' offices, funeral homes, nursing facilities, were not even using this yet and by sending out that directive and not allowing funeral directors to hand in paper death certificates, it has caused a huge backlog getting permits so we can go ahead with the proper disposition," said Thomas Yanac, Monroe County Coroner.

Yanac also says the electronic system is causing a miscalculation in the number of deaths.

The state is reporting 63 deaths in Monroe County, Yanac's number is 71.

Incorrect death toll numbers have been an issue statewide throughout this pandemic.

"The numbers are always off, the information is always not correct or not totally correct. I think we can do better. I think if they would allow us, or listen to us, we can help the Department of Health get through this process," said Yanac.

Dr. Levine addressed the letter during her Thursday news conference.

"We are working with the county coroners. We had a phone call with them last week. We are going to be arranging another phone call to try to make sure that with the coroners association, president, executive director, and other coroners that we work very closely with those excellent professionals. In terms of asking for my resignation, I always serve at the pleasure of the governor and continue to serve under his leadership as Secretary of Health," said Dr. Rachel Levine, State Secretary of Health.