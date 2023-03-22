Monroe County chapter of Meals on wheels needs volunteers

Meals on Wheels has anywhere from 80 to 100 volunteers a week who get behind the wheel to help serve the nonprofit's 300 clients. But it's still not enough.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was Natasha Leap's turn to deliver meals to homebound adults throughout Monroe County. Every Wednesday, employees from DNA Property Management in Tannersville take turns volunteering their time to help The Monroe County chapter of Meals on Wheels.

"We find it's a really good way to give back in other ways. Maybe we can't because of our business, but this is an easy way to involve our staff and our agents to be part of giving back to the community," said Leap.

It's Community Champions week at Meals on Wheels. During this time, the nonprofit asks elected officials, business people, and other special guests to help deliver meals.

But employee Stacey Koeck says it also helps shine a light on the organization and the need for volunteers.

"Without our volunteers, we couldn't exist. If we had to pay drivers to deliver these routes, we wouldn't be able to afford it. We would literally not be able to do what we do," said Koeck, the special events coordinator.

Meals on Wheels has anywhere from 80 to 100 volunteers a week who get behind the wheel to help serve the nonprofit's 300 clients.

But it's still not enough. The organization is looking for more people and businesses to get involved.

"We create a signup sheet throughout the whole year, and we ask our agents and our employees to sign up, and we have one driver and one runner a week," Leap said.

Koeck hopes more businesses like DNA Property Management step up.

"They can have a route that's just an hour or so. They can deliver on their lunch hour, and they can do it just once a month, you know, supporting their community," Koeck said.

To volunteer with the Monroe county chapter of Meals on Wheels, click here.

