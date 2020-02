State Police say one person was shot in the abdomen at a service center near Marshalls Creek Tuesday.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — State police are trying to find a man wanted for an attempted homicide.

Troopers say a 37-year-old from Bushkill was shot early Tuesday morning along Milford Road near Marshalls Creek.

The shooting happened after the victim left 1836 Saloon and began a conversation with three other men.