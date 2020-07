Investigators believe the guns were then traded for heroin.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A former hotel worker is charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the business in Monroe County.

Wyndham Resorts reported 30 thousand dollars missing in December.

State police say Haydn Watkins, a former employee, created 30 thousand dollars worth of gift cards, and used them to buy two guns from a sporting goods store.

