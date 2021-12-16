Car wash has long lines thanks to warm weather in Monroe County

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni shows us the big business day for Sparkle Car Wash near Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Not all businesses like mild temperatures in December, but car washes certainly do.

It's not often you see vehicles wrapped around a car wash in mid-December but it's not often temperatures hit 60 this time of year either.

"I think this is the greatest thing. I haven't washed my car since I got it. I think it's the perfect day in December. I am really excited," said Joseph Olton of Stroudsburg.

Sparkle Car Wash near Stroudsburg is cashing in on the mild weather.

Lots of people showed up to douse their vehicles in soap, water, and wax.

"It was a nice day and I am on my way to do some Christmas shopping, more. I thought, what the heck, I am going to go and wash that car," said Alice Dennis of Sciota.

People at the car wash tell us they are using this time to get their cars squeaky clean ahead of winter because we all know here in Pennsylvania, that snow switch can turn on at any time.

"I love it. I am not a big winter person so this, I am enjoying this," said Josh McDermott of Saylorsburg.

Normally, the drive-thru side of the business is busy but the warmer than normal weather sent most customers to the wash bays.

Olton says it's a little weird being able to do this, so he's enjoying it while he can.

"Doesn't make sense. I said it before, I don't care that it's really warm. I am glad it's in December. I am not a fan of the cold anymore and I am glad it's 60 degrees," he said.