Meteorology classes are offered for the first time at East Stroudsburg University's "Upward Bound" Program

Stormtracker 16's Jeremy Lewan gave a presentation to students in enrolled in the program in Monroe County.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — For the first time in the program's nearly 50 year history, meteorology is a course offered for upperclassmen high school students enrolled in the Upward Bound program at East Stroudsburg University in Monroe County.

To commemorate the existence of the new class, Stormtracker 16 Meteorologist Jeremy Lewan was invited to deliver a presentation as a guest speaker for this summer's Upward Bound cohort. Jeremy spoke about his experience as a broadcast meteorologist at WNEP, as well as his other involvements.

The Program Director of the Upward Bound program at ESU, Janine Hyde-Broderick, explained, "Upward Bound is a pre-college prep program for high school students who will be the first in their families who go on to college—underrepresented students. We provide support for them throughout the entire time they're in high school with financial aid information...with tutoring...."

Meghan Whitney teaches the new meteorology course, as well as biology, to the Upward Bound students. She explained that "the experience here for Upward Bound is one that is not replicable...the kids they come in...they love it. They love what I teach."

Her meteorology classes are often broken up into 3 segments. The first 10 minutes of class consist of a discussion of the current reported weather conditions in East Stroudsburg, then she goes on to deliver her lecture on a weather topic, and for the last 10 minutes of the day, she brings the students outside to complete a weather journal of the conditions they feel.