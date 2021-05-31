Memorial Day weekend travelers hit the road, air in Northeast PA

AAA predicts traffic rebound for Americans up 60% from last year.

It was a sea of brake lights on Interstate 80 in the Poconos as Memorial Day weekend travelers made their exit east out of Pennsylvania.



AAA expected 37 million Americans to travel this holiday, up by 60% from last year.



Among those traveling, Robert McGonigle was heading back to his Bronx co-op after spending a wet weekend at his home in Gouldsboro.



“Crappy, just doing spring cleaning the house. We cooked inside because it was, couldn't depend upon the weather,” said McGonigle.



The soggy weather sort of dampened plans for Dana Cedeno and her husband from Lancaster. They were in Monroe County to go ATVing with their family.



“It was quite disappointing. We did go out ATVing yesterday in the rain, which was quite wet,” said Cedeno.

“We got wet!” yelled her husband.

"Yup, yup!” laughed Cedeno.



While the weather wasn't a welcome sight, now that Pennsylvania's COVID restrictions were lifted except the mask mandate, Chris Barrett, president and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau said he sees a promising outlook for the rest of the year.

“The demand that we had seen right up to the holiday was incredibly strong, and we're continuing to see extremely strong demand right through the summer into the early fall,” said Barrett.



At the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Newswatch 16 found people who wanted to fly for the holiday.



Madeleine Hackett of Shavertown spent the weekend flying to Utah then to Chicago before returning home.