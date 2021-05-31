Memorial Day ceremony held in the Poconos

A food truck was brought in, music, craft vendors, and information tables, just some of what was on hand during the ceremony here in Pocono Township.

On this sunny yet cool Memorial Day, plenty of people showed up to pay their respects to fallen servicemen and women near Tannersville at the War Memorial on Route 611.

Emma Searfoss from Reeders came with her daughter Heather to watch the ceremonies.

"Oh, it's great, it's wonderful. I am glad to see the great turnout and the weather," said Searfoss.

"Very nice, very proud of everyone that gave their lives for us so we can have this freedom," said Heather.

American Legion Post 903 in Mount Pocono hosted the Memorial Day event.

Representatives from different American Legions throughout the county, boy scouts, and more showed up to pay tribute.

Charlie Hamberger is the commander of American Legion Post 903.

"It's important to understand that we don't forget so we as citizens can understand what a veteran really does. You may be in a time of service when you never have to get deployed, never have to fight in combat, and god bless you. If you are, you're ready for it. You made that decision once you raised your hand and entered the service. You never know where you're going to go or what you're going to face," said Comm. Charlie Hamberger.

A wreath-laying ceremony took place, and a member of the Legion played the taps.

Verna Detrick from Reeders says it's important to recognize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"It's a beautiful day to honor our veterans and never forget. I mean, too many people are busy with their picnics, and that's fine, but without the men that fought, we wouldn't have those picnics and good days," said Detrick.