Meet the new Mayor in Stroudsburg

Michael Moreno is taking over the reins from former Mayor Tarah Probst.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area.

From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years.

"That's really what I love about Stroudsburg people just love people here, and they're just really excited to have new ideas, bring new ideas to the table, and that's what I hope to Bring," Moreno said.

Now he's adding mayor to his resume.

The 30-year-old is taking over the reins from former Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst.

The Democrat resigned following her win in November as the new State Representative in the 189th district.

Probst asked Moreno to finish out her term, and the borough council voted yes.

"While I was working at the Pocono Chamber, believe it or not, public policy was one of my favorite committees," said Moreno. "Although some may find that really boring, I really love just reading ordinance codes and just seeing all the caveats and how things really work and operate in a town or a municipality, and I think people noticed that."

Moreno is a native of the Poconos, that's why he knows exactly what's important to residents, and he's not wasting any time getting to work.

"I don't know how to make this sound sexy, but trash and sewer are very important to any borough, and that's what the borough council and myself are really working on to make sure to continue to provide services to our constituents," said Moreno.

In his new role, he is hoping to continue to help businesses grow and address the needs of the concerns of residents.

"Maintaining our Tradition of hosting different festivals here which bring tourism here to our businesses," Moreno said. "Making sure that economy is being kept driven through tourism, but I also wanna make sure as a resident here of the borough, they're comfortable here that are happy, and then we're meeting all of their needs."

Moreno will be mayor until the November election.