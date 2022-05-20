Meet baby animals, experience farm life at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm this weekend

A farm in the Poconos is inviting you to get up close and personal with some of its furrier residents. It's all about preserving Pennsylvania's farming heritage.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — What's better than petting a baby farm animal? Watching a little kid pet a baby farm animal.

"It's so amazing. It's so cool seeing their faces light up and they see this tiny little animal and they get to learn about it, and just, it's one of the greatest things to see," said Tara Burnley, event coordinator for Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm.

Baby goats, sheep, chicks, bunnies, and pigs will be the stars of the show this weekend for the 33rd annual Farm Animal Frolic at the farm in Hamilton Township near Stroudsburg.

"So this weekend, we'll have all of the baby animals we have around us wagon rides, we'll have some good food to eat, activities and games for kids. So lots of things to learn about farm life, both today and in the past," said Rachel Kresge, director of education & programs.

That's part of what appeals to visitors here - the chance to take a step back in time, and experience what it was like to run a farm in the 19th century.

For example - Sue Oiler, one of the farm's founders will spend the weekend spinning and weaving a shawl out of sheep's wool. You can get an up-close look at the process.

"In today's age, a lot of society is in cities, and they're not really connected to where their food and their fiber comes from. So this is an opportunity for people around the community, and across the region to come in and learn about where all that stuff comes from. It doesn't come from grocery stores or warehouses. It comes from family farms, all across the nation," said executive director Dr. Wayne Duerkes.

"It's a super fun way to learn because you're stepping into history instead of just reading it in a book," Burnely said.

As the first event of the farm's season, it's also a celebration of spring - even though it'll feel like the middle of summer this weekend.

"You're gonna be able to see the farm coming to life after the long winter. The crops are starting to come through the ground, the orchard's starting to bloom," said Duerkes.

The event is going on both this weekend and next weekend: May 21-22, and May 28-29. Saturdays are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, and Sundays are from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $18; kids are $10, and kids under 3 are free.

