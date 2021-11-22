MCTA looking for feedback on Pony+ program

There will be something new in 2022 for people who use the Monroe County Transit Authority. The transportation organization is launching a microtransit program.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pocono Pony, also known as Monroe County Transit Authority, hopes to make it easier for people to get around in part of the Poconos.

Starting next year, Pocono Pony is rolling out a new program called Pony+.

It's similar to ride-sharing programs that people already use.

"The vehicle comes to you. It picks you up and brings you to a location within a defined zone. The difference is where Uber and Lyft will go anywhere you want them to. This stays within a specific area," said Richard Schlameuss, Monroe County Transit Authority.

The service will allow riders to schedule a trip one of two ways—by using a smartphone app or calling a phone number. The cost is expected to be $2 each way or $4 round trip.

Service areas include rides to Pocono Summit/Mount Pocono or the Route 447 corridor in East Stroudsburg/Stroudsburg boroughs. Both areas are right near shopping and medical offices.

"It can be used by anyone. It's an open door to anyone. Each vehicle is wheelchair capable, so it can transport anyone in a wheelchair. We still need to decide on the hours and days of that service," said Schlameuss.

To make this work, Pocono Pony needs a little feedback, and that's where you come in. All you need to do is take a quick survey to help with program details.

"It is very important because we want to identify the times and days of the week that are important to our customers who want to use the service to get them to where they want to go," said Schlameuss.

The survey is five questions, and those who take it will be entered into a drawing for 10 free rides on Pony+.