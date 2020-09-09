Mazezilla to open this weekend with safety guidelines in place

This year's corn maze theme at Mazezilla is "Spooktacular 2020."

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — Summer weather is holding on but not much screams fall quite like the opening weekend of Mazezilla at Klingel's Farm near Saylorsburg.

The theme this year is "Spooktacular 2020"

"We call it maze time and this is what we get ready for all year," said Joshua Possinger, a worker at Klingel's Farm Mazezilla.

Due to COVID-19, there are some changes to the farm this year. You'll need to wear a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained. Handwashing stations will be readily available, and high-touch services will also be wiped down.

Possinger says the farm has been taking every precaution necessary.

"Oh, this is very important to us. It's how we make our living and we need people to come out and we will try to stay as safe as we can," said Possinger.

Normally there's a corn pit at the farm, but because of COVID, it's been changed to an animal farm.

"Yeah, this year, unfortunately, a lot of people come for our corn box and hay fort but as you can see, the building that we usually do it in, we've turned it into animal pens to try and keep people further apart. We have some outdoor activities that will be a little different. It should be a good time," said Possinger.