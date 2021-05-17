Masks stay on at Great Wolf Lodge

Some resorts in the Poconos are making adjustments to mask guidelines while others are still making face coverings a requirement.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — It was a busy start to the week at Great Wolf Lodge near Tannersville.

Lots of families enjoying the indoor water park and other attractions.

"These are my grandkids and they are having such a good time," said Karen DeMaio, New Jersey.

Last week, the CDC announced new guidance on face masks and fully vaccinated people.

Those who have both shots of Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine or a single shot of Johnson and Johnson, no longer need to wear masks in most settings both indoors and outside. Those who don't have their shots still need to wear a mask.

At Great Wolf Lodge in Pocono Township, masks are still required for guests and staff.

"We are still going to do the mask mandate without a doubt. Health and safety from the beginning of this pandemic have been very critically important to us, number one first and foremost. We want to make sure that right now that is what we are going to continue to follow," said Bill Colavito, Great Wolf Lodge.

There's a little wiggle room with the mask rule when you're inside of the water park. If you're on a slide, waiting in line, or obviously in the water, you don't need a mask. If you're going to be walking around, you're asked to put one on.

Karen DeMaio from New Jersey was at the resort with her family.

She doesn't mind wearing the mask and neither do the kids.

"It's fine. I mean we take them off in there and everyone stays far apart and it's fine. I am used to masks because our governor in New Jersey requires masks all over, so," said DeMaio.

Bill Colavito is the general manager.

He says there's no set timetable on how long the mask rule will stay in place.

Young children who are not eligible to get a vaccine make up a big part of the guests who stay at the resort. It's why Colavito says they are taking every precaution to keep people safe.

"We are not finding much resistance but there is a little confusion for people so we just re-remind them that here we are going to wear our masks. People aren't giving us a hard time at all," said Colavito.

Camelback Resort is still working out its plan for guests and staff