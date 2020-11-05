Martz buses running again to NYC and Philly

Limited service starts again for essential workers with new rules in place.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — The Martz buses are running again.

"They already have the markers down and the last person on the bus, they have the sanitizer ready, and the masks have to be on. We're doing the best we can to get out there," said Veronica Vazquez of Long Pond.

Essential workers headed to New York City, all wearing masks, left from Mount Pocono early Monday morning.

"I think it's great. This way, we don't have to drive in and waste gas and tolls and doing our job we have to do," said Vazquez.

Martz halted its bus service in March because of COVID-19.

They are restarting runs to and from New York City on a limited schedule, despite criticism from some including Governor Wolf.

Right now, Martz only has service into the Big Apple from the Poconos.

Riders from Scranton and Wilkes-Barre can head to Philadelphia.

"I'm very grateful because I've been working for the last seven weeks. I've been driving in over a thousand miles, and I'm saving money, and I'm so proud they came back to service, and I hope they keep it up," said Ruben Hernandez of Mount Pocono.

Martz officials said only 14 riders will be allowed on each bus, and they must stay away from each other and the driver.

The drivers, according to officials, will have their temperatures taken before each shift.

"I was driving, you know, for four weeks, so I'm happy now I can get my sleep," laughed Bob Konarski of Mount Pocono.

As for the buses themselves: Martz officials said they will be thoroughly cleaned with a disinfectant fog machine and UV light."