Martz to resume service for essential workers

The company suspended service to New York and Philadelphia in March.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Martz Bus Company says it plans to resume services for essential workers on May 11.

According to an announcement on the company's website, the routes will be on a limited schedule to Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Philadelphia, Delaware Water Gap, Mount Pocono, and Port Authority.

Martz officials say services from Wilkes-Barre and Scranton will only operate into Philly and not include service to New York.

Since the end of March, Martz group has put a pause on its coach bus services because of COVID-19.

"In light of public health concerns and the rapid nature of this virus escalating, it was the right thing to do at that time," said Martz Group President Scott Henry.

The company is encouraging people to use online ticketing and onboarding tools before getting on the bus for a touchless interaction with the driver.

All riders are required to wear a mask on the bus, and a hand sanitizing station will be available before boarding. On the bus, social distancing will be in effect, closing off most of the seats to keep passengers and the driver six feet apart.

"There's 58 seats on this bus, and we're only going to utilize 14 of those 58," said director of maintenance Aaron Kopa.

Drivers will have their temperatures taken before their shift and will be provided with PPE.

In between each run, the buses will be cleaned with a disinfecting fog machine, and the buses will also be sanitizing the air running through the buses.

"A really innovative solution in our HVAC system that involves a UV light being placed near the air filter in the HVAC coil that is able to kill up to 99.99 percent of all viruses, germs, and bacteria."

In addition to sanitizing and social distancing, Martz is limiting it runs, prioritizing the needs of essential workers who use the buses to commute.