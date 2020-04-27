Martz Bus Company planning to roll out next month?

Martz Bus Company voluntarily halted services last month due to COVID-19. Employees received an email with safety protocols and plans to reopen next month.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Martz Bus Company halted services to New York City and Philadelphia exactly one month ago due to the CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

Newswatch 16 received a tip email with information about the bus company's plan to start services back up in mid-May. The original email was sent to Martz Bus employees.

State Representative Maureen Madden spoke to safety directors at Martz to see what the email meant.

"My conversation with Mr. Henry of Martz was that nothing is set in stone for them. They are looking at best practices," said State Rep. Maureen Madden, (D) 115th District.

According to the email, seats will be limited to 14 passengers on the bus and will be marked where not to sit. Social distancing signs will be in place and buses will be sanitized in between routes. Employees will have daily temperature screenings, masks and gloves will also be provided.

"All of these sound like the best measures. For me, I cannot say I approve of this, or I don't approve of this until we get closer to the date," said Rep. Madden.

The tentative plan to start services back up is listed as May 11. It's in between Pennsylvania and New York's target reopen date for certain areas.

State Representative Rosemary Brown, who has been very vocal with asking the bus company to halt services, sent a comment to Newswatch 16.

It reads in part, "I'm very appreciative of Martz Bus Line willingness to halt bus service ... like most people and businesses they are trying to figure out a safe plan for their future operations while protecting health," said State Rep. Rosemary Brown, (R) 185th District.

Newswatch 16 reached out to Martz Bus Company for comment, but we have not heard back.