Former firehouse to become warming station

Several projects in Monroe County will get some funding thanks to casino money. Marshalls Creek Volunteer Fire Company is one recipient.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — The old Marshalls Creek Fire Company building in Middle Smithfield Township is about to get a makeover designed to help people stay warm.

"We think it's great," said volunteer firefighter Rachel Heller. "We want to be here to help our community and utilize that as a warming station, so our residents have a place to go to when they lose power."

The volunteer fire company currently uses the building for meetings. It just received more than $50,000 in casino money to fix windows and doors and the roof. The renovations will make it possible to use the building as a warming station when necessary.

"this will be an addition, a good addition, especially for people down that way. The Marshalls Creek Fire Company is the closest to the west end of our township, places like the Woodale area, Coolbaugh area," said township supervisor Annette Atkinson.

About 100 people are able to fit inside and firefighters will be on duty when the building is in use.

"We tend to lose power quite a bit, so to have that extra space is definitely something to look forward to," Heller said.

"You can't have too many warming stations, so as many places as we can have to be prepared for emergencies would be terrific," Atkinson said.