Many issues drawing people to polls in Monroe County

The economy and abortion are two of many issues on people's minds as they prepare to vote on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, election polling places will be open in Pennsylvania, and mail-in ballots will start to be counted at the Monroe County Administrative building in Stroudsburg.

Kelly Apgar of Stroudsburg plans to cast her ballot in person. She's voting because she wants overall change.

"I think that if you want to change, then you need to be a part of the voting process and vote for who you want and who you think is going to do the right thing," said Apgar.

Chester Smith of Stroud Township is a gynecologist. Women's abortion rights are what's driving him to vote.

"The hot button for me is abortion, and I'm certainly pro-women's choice. So, when you take that away from women, you relegate them to second-class citizens," Smith said.

But by far, the main issue sending people to the polls is the economy and inflation.

"I'm concerned about the economy, like everybody else. But that's something I think will get better as time goes by," said Peter Georgantzis of Stroud Township.

"Home heating oil is almost $6 a gallon," Smith said. "Gas is going up again. I don't know how people can afford this, and we have a problem with property tax here."

"The economy right now, just so much going on right now that's just going to be painful, I think, for a lot of people. I mean, I'm afraid to heat my home this winter, and I don't know what it really has to do with voting, but a lot of things are going on right now, and it's a little scary so being that I always vote, I'll be in person tomorrow," said Jeannie Uvino of Tannersville.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.