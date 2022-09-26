Man wanted for robbing two banks

Police believe the man robbed a bank in Swiftwater as well as one in Plains Township on Friday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County continue to search for a bank robbery suspect.

Officers released surveillance photos of the suspect Monday.

Investigators say the man entered the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater on Friday and handed the teller a note indicating he was robbing the place.

After getting the money, he ran away on foot.

Police believe the same man robbed another bank in Luzerne County, the FNCB Bank in Plains Township, earlier that day.