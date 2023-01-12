Man wanted for contractor fraud turns self in

x
Monroe County

Credit: WNEP

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man wanted for contractor fraud and theft charges in Monroe County turned himself in.

The D.A. says Anthony Valera, who owns Valera Home Improvement, was taking money from customers for various projects and would only do a small amount of work or none at all.

Valera is suspected of taking almost $155,000 from five different customers.

Investigators in Monroe County believe there are more victims who have yet to come forward.

Valera is locked up in the Monroe County jail.

