Man wanted after dispute, gunfire in Stroudsburg

Authorities say a confrontation in July led to shots being fired on North 6th Street.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Stroudsburg are looking for a man after a fight that ended with gunfire last month in Monroe County.

Investigators say the incident happened on July 27 when Gavin Williams, 30, of Stroudsburg, and another man started fighting, and Williams pulled out a gun.

Officers say he followed the other man to North 6th Street. Several shots were fired before Williams fled.

Williams is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms violations.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police at 570-421-6800.