Man shot by the police in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man was shot by police downtown after they responded to a report of a suspicious man on Main Street.
State police are investigating; they said officers with Stroud Area Regional responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m.
Those officers said the suspect was holding an edged weapon when they confronted him, one officer fired and the man was hit.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
There was no clarification from state police on exactly what kind of weapon the man was holding when he was shot by officers.