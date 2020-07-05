Man shot by the police in Stroudsburg

Officers said the suspect was holding an edged weapon when they confronted him.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man was shot by police downtown after they responded to a report of a suspicious man on Main Street.

State police are investigating; they said officers with Stroud Area Regional responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m.

Those officers said the suspect was holding an edged weapon when they confronted him, one officer fired and the man was hit.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.