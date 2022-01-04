Man sentenced to prison in Ponzi scheme

Officials say John Law conspired with Perry Santillo to take in more than $115 million from investors as part of a nationwide Ponzi scheme.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend a decade in prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.

The feds say John Law conspired with Perry Santillo to take in more than $115 million from investors as part of a nationwide Ponzi scheme.

They used a former office building in Scotrun as an outpost.

Law was sentenced after pleading guilty to a series of fraud charges.

As for Santillo, he was recently sentenced to 17 years behind bars in New York State. He is awaiting sentencing in Pennsylvania.