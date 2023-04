Jamaine Wilkins has been sentenced for killing Prince Brown.

SWIFTWATER, Pa. — A man was sentenced Tuesday for up to 10 years behind bars for a deadly shooting in Monroe County.

In February of 2021, Jamaine Wilkins shot and killed Prince Brown in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Swiftwater after an argument.

Wilkins was convicted by a jury earlier this year.