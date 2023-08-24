Man sent to prison for stealing nearly $200K in fraud schemes

Thomas Hartley, 49, of Henryville, pleaded guilty in March to mail fraud. He was sentenced Thursday in federal court.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Monroe County who admitted to stealing nearly $200,000 through multiple fraud schemes has been sentenced to prison.

Thomas Hartley, 49, of Henryville, pleaded guilty in March to mail fraud. He was sentenced Thursday to 33 months in prison.

Hartley admitted to collecting unemployment benefits when employed full-time by the New Jersey National Guard.

Investigators said Hartley used the mail to collect approximately $60,284 in unemployment compensation funds to which he was not entitled.

He also acknowledged that he fraudulently obtained $23,582 in basic allowance for housing funds paid by the Department of the Army, $50,000 in "lost wage" benefits paid by USAA Insurance, and $63,500 from his thrift savings plan.