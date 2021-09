Police say he got away on foot after the hold-up.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are searching for a man who held up a dollar store.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a man showed an employee a stun gun or taser and got away with cash Tuesday night at the Dollar General in Mount Pocono.

Officers released a picture of the robber.

