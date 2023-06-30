Man reported missing in the Poconos

Troopers said Daniel Martinez was last seen leaving his home Wednesday evening.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are looking for a missing man.

Daniel Martinez, 62, was last seen at his residence in Price Township, outside of Cresco, in the late evening hours of Wednesday.

Troopers say Martinez suffers from numerous health issues and left the residence to walk to a local store without his cell phone.

Martinez is approximately 5'2" tall, 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black polo jacket, white t-shirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.