Man locked up after allegedly setting brush fire in Monroe County

David Frantz is locked up after allegedly setting a brush fire in Polk Township early Monday morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up after allegedly purposely setting a brush fire in Monroe County.

State police say 60-year-old David Frantz, who was out on bail on related charges, tried to enter a home along Molasses Valley Road in Polk Township around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

When the person who lives there would not let him in, troopers say he lit a brush fire in a field behind the home.

When officers arrived, they found Frantz on a garden tractor nearby and say he admitted to setting the fire.