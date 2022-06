A man is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a chase through the Poconos.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Monroe County after allegedly leading police on a chase.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, say Darius Scott was wanted on a warrant when police found him driving in Mount Pocono.

When they tried to pull him over, he took off.

Authorities caught up with him, and Scott slammed into a police cruiser head-on.

Scott and his passenger, Cameron Burge, are both facing drug charges in Monroe County.