Man in custody after stealing ambulance in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — After allegedly stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Monroe County, a man is in custody.

Police say an ambulance was reported stolen from the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital in East Stroudsburg Tuesday evening.

Officials later found the ambulance near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Lehighton.

The driver of the stolen ambulance, Frantz Bernard of Tobyhanna, was arrested, and the vehicle was picked up by members of the Bushkill Falls Ambulance.