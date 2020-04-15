Man from Tobyhanna released from hospital after coronavirus battle

Steven Abdo, from Tobyhanna, spent five days on a ventilator at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono battling COVID-19. He was able to go home Tuesday night.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There were cheers and plenty of happy tears as medical staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono wheeled Steven Abdo from Tobyhanna out to his wife Stella.

"This welcome is beyond words. I couldn't even tell you just coming down here and seeing everyone's love and support, it brought tears to my eyes, my heart, my heart my soul. It is truly wonderful," said Abdo.

For the last few weeks, Steven has been battling COVID-19 at the hospital in East Stroudsburg.

The 41-year-old is one of more than 850 others in Monroe County who have tested positive for the virus.

"I was perfectly fine, no issues, no preexisting conditions of any kind. I went to the gym five days a week, worked out up until this happened and the gyms closed down. I was feeling fine and came home one day and I felt a little temperature. I thought it was OK, it went up a couple of degrees, so I took some Tylenol and everything was fine. I did a day or two of that and then I started to feel like my body wasn't right," said Abdo.

Besides a fever, Steven also developed that cry cough we've all been hearing about and low breathing levels.

"I called the doctor's office and it took a while to be able to get an exam, checked out. That's the hardest part of all of this that we need to change. I took ten days to get an answer back which it shouldn't take," said Abdo.

Steven was put on a ventilator for five days and spent the majority of his time at the hospital in the intensive care unit.

"Is it grueling, yes, but I am lucky and happy and thankful that I can be here and I hope and pray that everyone who is there right now can be there too with their families," said Abdo.

The family from Tobyhanna gave a lot of credit to the front-line workers at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.

"Their hard work and efforts are what kept me alive and had the strength to keep going for my children, who are only seven and ten years old and that is why I am here right now. For them and the grace of God is why I am here at this point," said Abdo.

"I can't thank you all so much again, from the bottom of my heart and my kids. They get to have their Papa back. They get to have daddy come home and I can't thank you enough," said Stella Abdo, Steven's wife.