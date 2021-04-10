Man from Poconos killed in Triple Murder

The company the group worked for Jnb Electric is based out of Effort, Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — New developments in a triple-murder down in Florida.

The accused killer is from the Lehigh Valley.

We've also just learned that one of the three victims is from the Poconos.

Shaun Runyon of Nazareth was in the Tampa area working with a group of electricians.

The company the group worked for Jnb Electric is based in Effort, Monroe County.

Police say on Friday, Runyon got into a fight with his supervisor, Kevin Lanusse of Effort.

On Saturday morning, he allegedly beat Lanusse to death with a baseball bat and then killed two other co-workers.