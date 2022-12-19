Man found guilty for police chase in Monroe County

Martin Baboolal is guilty on several charges, including assault and reckless endangerment, after fleeing from police last year.

Officials say Martin Baboolal, 34, failed to stop for police when they pulled him over in September of 2021. He already had warrants for his arrest.

Baboolal led police on a chase after officials tried to arrest him. That chase led to two injured police officers and several damaged vehicles.

Baboolal is behind bars in Monroe County. His sentencing is scheduled for March.