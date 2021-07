Troopers were called to Shawnee Inn around 9:30 a.m. after a lineman was trying to cross a bridge on the property when the bridge collapsed.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man had to be flown to the hospital after a water rescue in Monroe County.

The heavy machinery he was operating at the time also fell into the water.

Police say both the victim and the machine were submerged.

The man was pulled from the water and flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital.