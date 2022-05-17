Man facing robbery, kidnapping charges in Monroe County

A man faces charges after allegedly robbing and kidnapping a driver in Monroe County last month.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man faces charges after allegedly robbing and kidnapping a driver in the Poconos.

Troopers say the woman, who offers cash rides, picked up Brandon McNeally in East Stroudsburg last month.

That's when she says McNeally put a gun to her neck, threatened to kill her, and stole her money.

He was picked up Monday, May 16, in York County.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.