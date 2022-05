Raymond Guillaume is facing charges after a robbery in April of 2022.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces charges after a robbery in Monroe County.

According to state police, Raymond Guillaume posted an ad on Facebook late last month for a 2019 Honda Civic.

When a potential buyer went to check it out, he allegedly threatened the victim with a gun and ran away with the victim's cash.

Officers believe Guillaume may be responsible for other robberies in the Poconos.