Man dies after skydiving incident in the Poconos

State and federal authorities are investigating a skydiving death in Monroe County. This is the second skydiving death to take place since April.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — When Newswatch 16 pulled up to Sky's The Limit Skydiving Center near East Stroudsburg, state police investigators and a Federal Aviation Administration vehicle were there. The agencies are investigating the death of a skydiver.

Mary Walsh lives nearby and can often see the skydivers from her home.

"I am sorry to hear that. It's dreadful. It's dreadful, and I hate to hear that," said Walsh.

Here's what police say happened: Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, state police and emergency crews were called to the center in Smithfield Township for an unresponsive man at the landing area.

Frank Kansco, 35, from Staten Island, New York, was flown to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries.

"He was an experienced skydiver. This wasn't one of his first few jumps. He was very experienced," said Trooper Anthony Petroski, Pennsylvania State Police.

This is the second skydiving death to happen in the Poconos just within the last few months.

Back in April, a man in his 70s from New Jersey, who was also an experienced skydiver, detached from his parachute and later died.

"Obviously, it's concerning. Anytime a life is lost, regardless of the means, it's concerning. With this, it's a little out of our realm, so that's why we rely heavily on the FAA to assist us with the investigation, so hopefully, we can learn from this, and information will be passed onto other skydivers, or if there was a malfunction with equipment, it can be corrected. They are assisting us, and the investigation is still active," said Tpr. Petroski.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

Newswatch 16 tried to contact Sky's The Limit Skydiving Center, but our calls were not returned.