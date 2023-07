Officials say a car smashed into a utility pole and then hit a man near Cresco earlier this month.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man has died after he was hit by a car in Monroe County earlier this month.

Officials say a car smashed into a utility pole and then hit a man on Paradise Valley Road near Cresco on Saturday, July 15.

Family members tell us that Cameron Olson, 26, of Morristown, New Jersey, died from his injuries the day after the crash.

Another person was taken to the hospital after the crash in Paradise Township.