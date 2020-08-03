Man dead after officer involved shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead in Monroe County after an officer-involved shooting.
Troopers say they were called to Westwood Drive around two Saturday afternoon in the Pocono Country Place a private community near Tobyhanna.
According to police, a woman called emergency officials and said she was stabbed by 33-year-old Matthew Miller.
Officers say when they arrived, Miller was armed with a knife.
A confrontation ensued, and Miller was shot and killed by a police officer.
There's no word on the condition of the stabbing victim.
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing in Monroe County.