Man dead after officer involved shooting

Police say they were called to Westwood drive for a reported stab victim and after a confrontation the suspect was shot and killed by police.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead in Monroe County after an officer-involved shooting.

Troopers say they were called to Westwood Drive around two Saturday afternoon in the Pocono Country Place a private community near Tobyhanna.

According to police, a woman called emergency officials and said she was stabbed by 33-year-old Matthew Miller.

Officers say when they arrived, Miller was armed with a knife.

A confrontation ensued, and Miller was shot and killed by a police officer.

There's no word on the condition of the stabbing victim.