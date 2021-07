The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

An East Stroudsburg man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Monroe County.

Troopers say, Gerard Hughes, 41, was driving along Marshall's Creek Road in Middle Smithfield Township, near Stroudsburg, just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say he veered into the oncoming lane, and then off the road.

The motorcycle then hit a rock and Hughes was thrown from the bike.