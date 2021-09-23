Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2016 shooting

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Monroe County jury convicted a man Wednesday night of first-degree murder.
Michael Owens, 31, of Scotrun, was found guilty of killing Demetrio Hughes in 2016.
Hughes' burned body was found on state game lands near Tannersville
Investigators say he was lured to the area by Owens and Randy Criste-Troutman and then shot in the head
The next day, the men returned and burned his body
Criste-Troutman previously pleaded guilty to homicide.
Both are awaiting sentencing in Monroe County.