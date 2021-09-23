Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2016 shooting

Michael Owens and another man killed Demetrio Hughes in 2016.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Monroe County jury convicted a man Wednesday night of first-degree murder.

Michael Owens, 31, of Scotrun, was found guilty of killing Demetrio Hughes in 2016.

Hughes' burned body was found on state game lands near Tannersville

Investigators say he was lured to the area by Owens and Randy Criste-Troutman and then shot in the head

The next day, the men returned and burned his body

Criste-Troutman previously pleaded guilty to homicide.