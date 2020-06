Troopers say Atlas Malave of New York raped a woman and tied her up at a home in Monroe County from January of 2018 until April of last year.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police have charged a man with rape and assault of an unborn child.

Troopers say Atlas Malave of New York raped a woman and tied her up at a home in Middle Smithfield Township from January of 2018 until April of last year.

And when she said she was pregnant, Malave allegedly punched her in the stomach.