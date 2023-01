Matthew Eannuzzi faces charges after police say he threatened people with a machete during a road rage incident Tuesday morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Monroe County faces charges after threatening people with a machete.

Police were called to a fight at a McDonald's on Route 940 near Mount Pocono.

Officials say it started as a road rage incident, and Matthew Eannuzzi got out of his car with the machete.

He faces terroristic threats, assault, and other charges.